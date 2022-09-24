Eliminate the third quarter and Red Wing leads by a point. Get a defensive stop more often and the Wingers cut down on the long, time-consuming drives by Faribault. Either one or both and the game’s outcome drastically changes.
Faribault converted on six of 11 third downs and once on fourth down for a 50 percent conversion rate on third and fourth down combined. The crucial plays helped the Falcons defeat the Wingers 33-14 at Russ “Cougar Marshall Memorial Field on homecoming Friday.
The Falcons converted on a third-and-17 to keep their first drive of the game alive. Later, the Falcons scored on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
After the Wingers tied the game 7-7, the Falcons converted on a third-and-2 and third-and-1 on their way to a TD run late in the second quarter.
Red Wing punted on their first possession of the second half and the Falcons took over, were able to convert on fourth-and-4 two plays before scoring to go ahead 21-7 in the third quarter.
The Falcons added a pair of touchdowns on big plays on the ground, something head coach Brent Stinson said was doing a better job of preventing up until that point in the game.
On the other side of the ball, the Wingers found increasing success in passing the ball. The Falcons were all-in on stopping Kaleb Hove. They stacked the line of scrimmage with six to seven defenders at times and brought outside blitzes on numerous second and third downs. As result, Hove was held to less than 90 yards rushing for the first time this season and less than 50 yards for the first time since last year’s meeting between the Falcons and Wingers.
“Faribault was able to establish both sides of the line, run the ball and control the clock. That puts more pressure on your offense to produce,” Stinson said. “We weren't able to run our schemes and block as effectively as we wanted to. They were shutting it down and you have to go to the other side and throw the ball. There were a bit more opportunities there and matchups we liked.”
Through the air, Winger quarterback Abe Reinitz was to throw for both Winger touchdowns and 209 yards. Tyler Rodgers, Mitchell Seeley and Konnor Kelly each caught at least four passes. Both of the Red Wing turnovers came in interceptions. One came late in the fourth quarter and the other was in the final seconds of the first half with the Wingers hoping to take a lead. The Falcons had few pass deflections and allowed the Wingers to gain 7 to 10 yards on each completion.
FARIBAULT 33, RED WING 14
F 7 6 20 0 - 33
RW 7 0 0 7 - 14
Red Wing
Passing: Abe Reinitz, 16-for-28, 209 yards, 2TD, 2INT. Rushing: Kaleb Hove, 15 attempts, 39 yards; Tyler Rodgers, one att, 17 yards; Marcus Young, one att, (-4) yards; Reinitz, three att, (-13) yards. Receiving: Mitch Seeley, four receptions, 90 yards, TD; Rodgers, five rec, 59 yards, TD; Konnor Kelly, four rec, 45 yards; Hove, two rec, 13 yards; Young, one rec, 2 yards.
Notes
Similarly to the loss at home against Mankato East, the Winger defense had pressure and attacked where the ball carrier was but couldn’t wrap up. The tackling as a whole was improved from the first first week but the defense wasn’t getting enough tackles sooner.
Mankato East converted on three of four fourth-down attempts and was three of 9 on third down for nearly 50 percent conversion rate. Faribault was seven of 14.
The Wingers have a tough test next week as they travel to unbeaten Stewartville. The Tigers have allowed 10 points in four games and are coming off back-to-back shutouts of Faribault and Byron.
Quotes
“We call them positive plus-2 plays. Putting two together that really help us out in field position. We had some tonight but we also have some things to correct.” – Head coach Brent Stinson on the need for third-down stops and forcing turnovers to gain any advantage on the time-consuming Falcon offense.
