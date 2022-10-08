James, Jim, Jimmy or Mr. Chalmers.
However you address him, everyone knows who he is. The long-time equipment manager of the Red Wing football team had his last game on Friday, Sept. 23. In front of a homecoming crowd, Red Wing honored Chalmers before the game with a previously used Winger football jersey. A white, No. 22 jersey. It was signed by all of the 2022 football players.
He put it on immediately and wore it the whole game.
Since then, Chalmers treasures the moment he was given before homecoming football and the jersey. He wore it to our sit-down interview.
It’s harder to put it on then it is to take it off, Chalmers said with a smile.
Chalmers had made the decision to retire from serving as equipment manager before the season began.
“Letting it go, it’s been somewhat hard,” he said.
He said there’s time now to focus on things he previously didn’t have time for. He’ll be more involved in the Special Olympics, helping coach and participate as an athlete in the upcoming 2026 USA Games in Minneapolis.
He figured it might be time to step aside but was struggling with the decision. Pondering whether it would be right, Chalmers left “civilian life” with two group leaders and eight others, they canoed in the Boundary Waters and camped on the lake. Chalmers said it was a very spiritual trip.
“I'm now more at peace than ever,” he said. “Stuff that bothered me doesn't. I'm not in such a rush. I'm more relaxed. I'm a better person.”
There’s a sense of calm when in the company of Chalmers. He said he’s put a lot of faith in God to guide him. He felt he was guided in the Boundary Waters, that he was making the right choice to retire.
A reliable source of positivity, Chalmers made it his mission to help others. He helped out with other sports at Red Wing including girls hockey, track and field and basketball. Football needed the most help, he said.
Other sports were important to him, and he liked helping however he could, but football he said had the most gear, more water jugs, bags of uniforms and pads and training equipment. He thoroughly enjoyed football.
“What a great guy and inspiration,” said head coach Brent Stinson. “This is my third year here, and Jimmy has done a tremendous job. What a wonderful guy to our program and also to the community. He is always there. You can count on him to have a smile on his face and lift the kids up.”
His father, Rich Chalmers, coached football at Red Wing from 1970 to 1975. Rich had a big influence on his love for the game itself. Rich also coached track and field. In Jim’s senior year, he saw one of the best coaching tips that he has used to help other athletes while with the football team.
“When I was senior in track, there was an athlete having some trouble,” he remembered. “‘Coach Chalmers, I'm having trouble. I can't do anything right.’ He said, 'Nancy, visualize the worst race. Get that out of your system and visualize the best race. That really hit home. I did that throughout my senior year. That's something that has really driven me.”
Chalmers showed up to every practice and game for the last 30-plus years. He also was the lone equipment manager at Brainerd Tech for one year.
Senior running back Kaleb Hove said Chalmers was going to be running in a Red Wing 5K run. Chalmers invited the team to come watch. Many of the football players showed up to support him. Hove said it was easy to show support for someone who supported them.
“Every single practice he is always positive. It didn't matter if we lost, won, he was always there for us,” Hove said. “It sucks to see him go and leave the program. Even in eighth grade I remember him a lot because he was always on the sideline. We all appreciate him so much.”
Chalmers has offered help to so many athletes. Assistant coach Pat Kelly said oftentimes Chalmers is right there with an injured player or would walk over and offer words of encouragement to anyone that looked like they needed it.
“It doesn't matter whatever I went through. You can help them be strong,” Chalmers said.
There’s been plenty of athletes that Chalmers has seen come through Red Wing that are now coaching. Katelyn Hadler, who is set to begin her first year as Red Wing girls hockey head coach. Joel Newman, a quarterbacks coach for the Minnetonka freshman football team.
He later texted saying a Winger is someone who goes out and inspires. They take what they learned from school, family and friends and encourage others to become better people.
That’s part of why Chalmers stayed for as long as he did. He wanted so badly to see others find out who they can be just as he did in 1992.
It was that year that Chalmers said was his “breakout year.” Vonnie Boles reached out to Chalmers, asking if he would volunteer for the Red Wing Special Olympics. Chalmers agreed to volunteer.
Up to that point, he didn’t know what his purpose was yet. He was struggling to find out who he was and why God had given him a birth defect. Involved in many sports at the time, he still struggled.
Volunteering, becoming a coach for the Red Wing Special Olympics and eventually giving a speech at the 2022 games in Florida gave him energy and passion. He said it filled him with immense strength.
Filled with such a positive outlook, Kelly said that’s why so many players love Chalmers. Many players also could probably recite some of his speeches.
“You'd be hard pressed to find any Red Wing football player in the last 15 years that does not remember Jimmy's 500 percent speech,” Kelly said.
“You go into it with a passion. That passion, that 500 percent from mind, heart, spirit, soul and body drives you, and you just enjoy it,” Chalmers said. “It wasn't work. You enjoy it, and I did. I enjoyed talking to (Action) Jack, you, other reporters. I enjoyed talking to the families, moms and dads.”
Chalmers doesn’t look back at the hours of work put into the Winger football program, on top of his job at the Red Wing Shoe Company, and wish it had gone differently. He put in the work to make sure everyone had what they needed. He wanted others to be in a position of comfort and stability. He helped people respond in kind. He waves and welcomes anyone, even if he doesn’t know them yet because he believes in the God-given power within.
There is only one regret Chalmers has in all his years of working as the manager. His wish to show his appreciation at the homecoming game.
After the homecoming game, Chalmers was still emotional. Recalling every game, practice and athlete, he said it wasn’t until he got home that night and laid in bed that he finally let the tears come pouring out. He knows he wears his emotions and wanted to make clear, they weren’t tears of sadness, only joy.
“Thank you to all the coaches, managers and teams,” he said. “Thank you to all the students, staff and principals. Thank you to all the ADs, especially Paul Hartmann and George Nemanich. I've done it and now it's time to move on.”
