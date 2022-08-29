Likely by the time anyone is beginning their shift at work in the morning, Red Wing’s Jack Cashman has been training for his next biathlon event. On one particular Saturday, he had already ridden his bike 24 miles before 9 a.m. He’s training hard and taking it seriously.
Being serious about competing as a biathlete is quite the juggling act, especially for his age. The 15-year-old from Red Wing has school, a part-time job and then fills in the majority of his time training.
His father, Brian Cashman said it takes about 450 hours of training to prepare for the junior events Jack is in. A lot must be in order for Jack to compete. One of those is money.
To compete nationally means more training and money to cover some costs. To help, Jack has a GoFundMe set up. It started on July 4 and so far has had 19 donations for a total of $1,365. His goal is $3,000.
The money would be used for the World Trials, held in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 28-31 and the Winter Nationals in Casper, Wyoming March 23-26.
“With the winter season, trials and nationals, we arrived at the number with transportation, lodging and registration for two events,” Brian said. “We thought if enough came in we could cover the remaining costs.”
To this point, Brian said the family has been gracious for those who donated already and for the generous amount given.
Jack got into biathlon and Nordic skiing about three years ago after watching them on TV. Such a niche sport to get into, but he keeps doing them because of the variables involved. In Nordic skiing it’s all about going fast, a sprint style event. In biathlon, there’s more to control and factor into the event. When competing, there’s the weather and in particular the wind to factor in. Then control the heartbeat while shooting and know when to push hard skiing or shooting based on other competitors.
He competes with three others on the Bluff Country Biathlon team. Jack continues to try and add more events to his schedule in order to better his standing when nationals come around. How an athlete does in the trials can determine whether the athlete competes internationally.
In the Summer Nationals held in Jericho, Vermont, earlier this month, Jack finished in third place in the sprint and pursuit events for the under-15 men age group. He placed first among all competitors from North America in the sprint event and second in the pursuit.
“He’s worked really hard and has been competing at a high level,” Brian said. “We weren’t sure how Vermont would go. His results are a testament to his training.”
Going forward, Jack needs to find a sponsor. Like most other biathletes, sponsors or having a team fund is crucial to continuing to compete at large events. If Jack continued his training and began to spend more time in the sport, he might need 800 hours of training and more money for better equipment to keep up. Currently he’s working part-time to bring some extra money.
While the success Jack has had has been fantastic to see, Brian believes he’s gaining some valuable skills.
“We believe the juggling of life has been bigger than any placings he’s gotten,” he said. “The habits he’s forming now can serve well later in life.”
