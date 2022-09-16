Finding the right place to play after high school can take some time. For Will Opsahl it took a couple visits a month apart to make his decision.
The Goodhue senior announced via Twitter he committed to Minnesota State University Mankato for men’s basketball Sunday evening.
One conversation with his parents and Opsahl had his mind set, Mankato had a lot he was looking for.
Ahead of his upcoming basketball season, Opsahl said it’s a relief to have found “a home.”
“I knew I wanted to play in the (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) somewhere. I just needed to find a school that I fit in and I liked,” Opsahl said in hopes he would find a place before the season began. “This is definitely the spot I want to be at.”
Opsahl had a marvelous junior season. He averaged 14.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game. Easily one of the tallest point guards in the area, Opsahl created matchup problems with his height, but also his ball handling skills.
He could shake off a defender, whip a pass over a defender’s shoulder to a teammate cutting to the post, or create separation beyond the arc where he shot 35 percent from last season.
Those attributes were on display in the summer as Opsahl played AAU with the Minnesota Lightning.
He started to receive his first few offers in July and was patiently waiting to see if other offers came his way. Opsahl said he achieved his summer goals of finding a home at the next level and winning the big tournaments in the AAU season. He said the team took a while, but collectively played its best basketball near the end in tournaments in the Twin Cities, Chicago and Atlanta.
“Those four events to finish my AAU season were really big for me,” Opsahl said. “That was when I was playing at some of my highest level of basketball. From that point on, I started hearing from schools.”
Opsahl made a couple visits to Mankato. During his official visit, he experienced everything; dorm life, tour of the facilities, tailgating and watching the football team, basketball practice.
Everything excited him. From the overall program to the Taylor Center, Mankato had it all. One of the biggest factors in his decision was the coaching staff.
“I wanted that to be my No. 1 factor. Building a relationship with the coaches, which I thought, didn't get much better than them,” he said. “They were great the whole way through. They have a plan for me. They see me fitting in.”
As far as fitting in, Opsahl said he’ll likely move away from the point guard and play forward or shooting guard with Mankato. One of his long-term goals from now until his freshman year after high school is to gain weight. Not just to become heavier, Opsahl wants to continue to gain strength and stamina in preparation for playing college basketball.
“I think that'll take my game to the next level. Just putting on weight and strength to compete with those 22-year-olds, 23-year-olds, 24-year-olds even,” he said. “There's just so much more physicality at the next level so that's big for them. Especially for me, just buying into that process and the strength coaches. I got to see it all and it's definitely something I'm going to look forward to doing when I get there.”
The Mavericks, a member of the NSIC, have had several seasons with at least 20 wins under coach Matt Margenthaler. The last time the Mavericks reached the NCAA was in the 2018-19 season. Since the 2010-11 season, Mankato has appeared in the NCAA tournament seven times.
Opsahl currently is the starting quarterback for the WIldcats. The team is 1-1 after winning its home opener over Triton on Sept. 9.
