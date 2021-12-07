Red Wing scored the first goal of the game but could not hold the lead. St. Croix Valley scored six straight goals, which was plenty to win 8-2 over the Wingers on Tuesday.
Allie Roe got the scoring started at 7 minutes, 1 second of the first period. The Fusion tied the game at 12:19 of the first and took the lead at 16:12 of the period.
Kiara Therriault scored two of the four goals for the Fusion in the second. Kendall Sundby recorded a hat trick, scoring once in each period.
Tatum Zylka had a two-point night with an assist on Roe's goal and a goal in the opening minutes of the third.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer made 21 saves.
Red Wing hosts Northfield on Thursday.
