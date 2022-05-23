The Red Wing baseball team got back-to-back quality starts from Cooper Chandler and Reese Tripp in a doubleheader against Austin on Monday. The Wingers swept the two games, winning 4-3 and 7-1 in five innings.
In the first game, Chandler pitched six innings and allowed three runs on four hits and now walks with nine strikeouts. Tripp came in to close the game with a scoreless seventh inning. The Wingers scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning after trailing 3-0 since the third. Jorgen Ulvenes drove in Abe Reinitz and Reid Hartmann on a go-ahead triple to center field.
Tripp started the second game and threw four innings. He allowed an earned on four hits while striking out a pair. Will Jacobson had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of relief. At the plate, Tripp had two hits, including a triple. Chandler had a pair of hits and Reinitz drove in two runs on a first-inning double that gave the Wingers an early 2-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.