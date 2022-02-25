Since being hired, Brent Stinson has had no shortage of things to take care of. He’s busy gathering equipment and going over inventory while reaching out to others about being an assistant coach.
Red Wing Activities announced last week, pending School Board approval, Stinson will take over as the new football head coach.
Stinson said he’s ready to get to work but judging by the list of tasks to take care of, he already has.
He has begun to reach out to all assistant coaches from the previous year to maintain the staff heading into next season.
Before coaching the quarterbacks and defensive backs for the previous two seasons with Red Wing, Stinson was the head coach at Kingsland from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, he was a junior high coach at Lewiston-Altura for two years in 2014 and 2015 and was a varsity assistant coach at Kingsland from 2010 to 2014. For two seasons before beginning his first stint at Kingsland, Stinson served as an assistant coach at Winona.
A lot of coaching and a lot of preparation have brought Stinson to where he is now. The preparation piece is something he wants to instill in the program.
“It takes all of us to work toward the same goals. The smallest details matter,” Stinson said. “The goal of any program is to build a partnership.”
Stinson teaches fifth grade at Sunnyside Elementary and said being a teacher and coach is similar in some aspects. The only difference is the atmosphere.
“We want structure, commitment and consistency,” Stinson said. “We want student-athletes to make a positive impact in the world.”
To accomplish that, Stinson said he’s going to rely on preaching the core values of effort, attitude, toughness, character and pride. He hopes each week, the players will find one of the core values to resonate with them. He knows that there are all kinds of athletes with their own reasons for playing football, so he hopes week-to-week the players can learn values that turn into life lessons.
The Wingers plan to return a group of players on offense which include Kaleb Hove, Abe Reinitz, Mitchell Seeley and Tyler Rodgers to name a few.
“Every season brings new opportunities. We have to focus on what we can control to prepare to be successful,” Stinson said.
To be successful, Stinson said he wants to empower the players. Put them in positions where they excel, then teach them to perform at their best those positions. As far as running any sort of offense and defense, he said that can always change. What won’t is the goal to maximize every player’s strengths.
