Three consecutive years Lake City has come home with a trophy. The previous two were state titles. In the attempt at a third, the Tigers fell just short at the Class AA state meet on Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
The Tigers (654) came up three shots shy of Pequot Lakes (651) and four shots from a three-peat.
Needless to say, it’s been a fantastic display of consistently solid play for the Tigers.
“We're still proud of it,” said senior Kaitlin Schmidt. “First place would have been great, but there's nothing to be sad about.”
Head coach Steve Randgaard said the last three years are a testament to the improvement of the team over time to continue to be a favorite to win the state title.
“It's been a special group of ladies to win two state championships and take second the next year. That's a great run,” he said.
Randgaard said a lot of the improved play and reliable scores this season have come from the seniors and juniors. For Schmidt, the state meet experience hasn’t changed much over the last three years. It still feels just as good as the first time.
“It's been amazing. I've learned so much by being their teammate,” Schmidt said. “The bond with them means so much to me. I have my close school friends, but the bond you make through sports is just different. It's something I can look back and reflect on for the rest of my life. I'm really grateful because a lot of kids don't get that opportunity on a team like I have. It’s something new every day. Special for sure.”
Lake City’s title defense seemed likely as the team played an excellent front nine in the first of two rounds on Tuesday.
Sophomore Mattie Mears and junior Jordana Windhorst Knudsen each were 1-over par through nine holes. Junior Ella Matzke was even-par through nine. Senior Emma Berge was 5-over-par.
Randgaard said the level of play though the front nine was terrific to see. However, there were some struggles on the back nine. Randgaard said the trouble began for some at the par-4 12th.
“We always knew it was probably going to come down to the back nine and it usually does out here,” Randgaard said. “You just have to keep grinding. For the girls, it's an emotional roller coaster on that back nine. Those holes, 12 to 15, can cause a lot of tears. It's tough mentally to get them back.”
Collectively, the six Tiger golfers recorded a par or better on the 12th hole just four times. Matzke and Mears each shot a 46 on the back nine in the first round after stellar front nines.
Randgaard noticed some struggles on holes three through six in the second round Wednesday. Berge and Windhorst Knudsen each had uncharacteristic front nines with Berge shooting a 48 and Windhorst Knudsen a 42. Each was able to move on quickly and end with better back nine scores as Berge shot a 37 on the back while Windhorst Knudsen had a 40.
Matzke (82-75) and Windhorst Knudsen (75-82) ended the state meet in a tie for eighth place overall with a 36-hole score of 157. Berge ended with an 82 on the first day and 85 on the second for a total of 167. Mears shot an 83 in the first round and 90 in the second for a 173. Schmidt had a 91 each day for a 182, while senior Brooke Bee shot 94 in the first and 95 in the second for a total of 189.
The greens played fairly firm during both rounds, which Schmidt said was the biggest challenge to navigate. Putts from five to six feet from the cup were not as automatic as they might have been in prior state meets.
“Sometimes that's just how it goes,” Schmidt said. “You can never predict what is going to happen. You have to give it your all. We're already blessed to get that extended time together, I think we're happy (to have had that time).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.