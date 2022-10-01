No.2-ranked Stewartville overwhelmed the Red Wing football team. The Tigers led 29-0 after the first quarter and 50-7 at the half as they went on to win 70-13 Friday night.
The first five Tiger offensive plays resulted in 92 yards and two touchdowns. From there, the Tigers had plays of at least 20 yards six times. The Tigers scored in multiple ways. Owen Sikkink scored four touchdowns. He rushed for a TD, caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Red Wing's Kaleb Hove also returned a kick for a touchdown. Hove ran back an 84-yard kickoff return. Hove finished with 50 yards on 14 carries which included a 6-yard score.
Oliver Jenson came in late in the game in relief of Hove and carried the ball five times for 48 yards. Mitchell Seeley caught three passes for 24 yards.
On defense, Konnor Kelly came down with an interception and Aidan Diaz recovered a fumble. Despite forcing a couple turnovers, the Tigers offense built a huge lead on 496 yards of total offense.
Red Wing (1-4) next travels to Byron on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Bears are coming off a 35-28 win over Mankato East.
