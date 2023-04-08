On a small and young gymnastics team, it was the value of one senior that aided Red Wing in the final weeks of the season.
Top gymnast and senior Chloe Fox went down with a torn ACL in the final rotation of the last regular season meet. At the time, the severity of the injury was unknown, but with little time left in the warmup, head coach Dawn Austin put in the other senior on the team, Jaysa Dille, to fill in on floor.
Dille, didn’t give it much thought, she just performed her routine that she had inadvertently been working on. Throwing some moves in at the end of practices helped her get through the last minute lineup change.
“OK, let's do it. It wasn't anything bad. I like even in practice just throwing stuff in, using that energy instead of wasting it,” she explained when asked what she thought in the moment and how prepared she felt. “The adrenaline helped.”
Dille knows all too well about injuries and could relate somewhat to Fox’s situation. In Dille’s junior season, she missed the entire season due to a broken toe.
“It was hard to watch everyone compete. I'm glad I was around in support of them,” Dille said. “I could still walk around to help them and cheer for them. Coming back this year, I'm glad I made it through the year without an injury. It wasn't any different than last year but to actually compete was awesome.”
She said coming back didn’t feel difficult. The only major hurdle to get past was not being able to do anything to recover faster or find some way to work on her skills in the meantime. Dille stayed with the team throughout her junior year and continued to be an extra set of eyes for her younger teammates in her senior year.
Having previously coached and done a lot with the gymnastics club teams, Dille relied on her coaching experience to find motivation while not participating.
“Just making them better and keeping them motivated. Giving them tips to become better. They've expressed that they like that I'm there to spot or give them pointers.”
She added much of getting better in gymnastics comes from simply watching what others do and learning how to perfect what skills they have already or what they could add into their routines.
“Having a young team, I think has a lot of potential for everything,” Dille said. “They can do better as they go on. They see other girls do more things and want to put it in their routines. I could see what I could improve on, too, watching the other girls.”
Dille filled in nicely as she scored a 8.025 on beam and earned 13th place. She later had a 8.075 on vault in 19th place and a 6.675 in 23rd on bars at the Section 4A meet.
Because she missed the previous season, it was her first time competing against the 4A schools. Dille said there weren’t many nerves as she led the team out and through the meet.
Overall, the Wingers showed a massive improvement in their beam routines, and Dille said she thinks it was the best the team has done on beam in her four years on varsity. She again referenced the potential she sees in what the team can do in the coming seasons if they continue to work what they gained.
It certainly was not how she envisioned her junior year playing out. She felt crushed for Fox. She understood how disappointing it was not being able to compete, but Dille said she has no regrets. From the time she joined varsity after moving up from club, she’s glad to have competed.
Dille said her gymnastics career won’t continue after high school, and she might find a way back into coaching. Either way she’s happy to have led the team and gotten her chance to be relied upon.
