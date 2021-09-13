Trevor Asher
Elmwood-Plum City football picked up its first win of the season thanks to Asher's four-touchdown performance. He rushed for two and caught two in a win over Glenwood City.
Brynne Kelley
Kelley led a high-scoring PIZM girls' soccer team on Sept. 9 by scoring three goals and assisting on two.
Max Grand
The Ellsworth senior needed two plays to opening the scoring for Ellsworth. He finished with 112 yards rushing on four attempts and had two tackles for loss in a blowout win over Somerset.
Kayla Radtke
Radtke guided Red Wing's offense. The senior midfielder scored the lone goal in the team's first win of the season Sept. 7 and scored again on Sept. 9.
Torrie Rehder
Playing in three sets in back-to-back matches as a freshman for the Augsberg volleyball team, the former Goodhue athlete recorded 13 and 14 digs over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.