Shelby Lawler
Ellsworth senior golfer shot a team-best 104 at a WIAA Division 2 Regional Wednesday, Sept. 29. Lawler advanced to a Division 2 Sectional on Oct. 6.
Red Wing girls' tennis team
The Red Wing girls' tennis had every singles player and every doubles pairing advanced past the first round Saturday at the Big 9 conference tournament. Ava and Ella Johnson beat Winona's No. 2 doubles pair to earn third place.
Hallie Roschen
The Red Wing setter recorded 50 assists in a match against Faribault Sept. 30. Roschen then added 65 assists in a Saturday tournament in Pine Island.
Tyson Christenson
Christenson caught the game-winning touchdown for Goodhue in the third overtime against Caledonia. He led the Wildcats in receiving yards (82) and pass breakups on defense (2).
