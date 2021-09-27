Adam Poncelet
He caught the first pass of the game, then the first touchdown for Goodhue on Friday. By game's end, Poncelet had 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.
Kennedy Knopp
Red Wing's outside hitter served well in their win over Winona, recording five aces. Knopp 24 digs, seven aces, six kills, and a block in two matches.
Jack Janke
Janke led the Ellsworth offense Friday with a four-touchdown performance. He threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 30 yards and two scores.
JJ Bien
In a race Tuesday, Goodhue's Bien broke a boys' school record by 59 seconds. He finished in 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds.
Sarah Kolby
Red Wing's sophomore swimmer had great meet Thursday, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.93), and helping the 200 medley relay to first place (2:02.4) and 400 freestyle to second (4:13.35).
