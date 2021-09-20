Red Wing Football Team
A complete team effort. The Wingers had solid contributions on both sides of the ball in the team's first win since 2017, defeating Albert Lea 38-14 on homecoming Friday.
Kiley House
House broke the PIZM girls' soccer program record for points in a single game with six. She scored three times and assisted on three goals in a 11-0 win over Cannon Falls Sept. 14.
Justin Wohlers
Wohlers continued his strong play this season for Lake City with a six touchdown performance against Lourdes Sept. 17. Wohlers was 22-for-25 passing and had a 357 yards of total offense.
Luke Webb
The Elmwood-Plum City senior picked off two passes, rushed for a touchdown and was 3-for-3 for 98 yards in a 16-8 win Sept. 17.
Hannah Gadient
The former Goodhue athlete recorded 34 assists and 11 digs in just her third game of her freshman volleyball season with Northwestern-St. Paul.
