Camille DeSutter
The Red Wing senior had seven points in three games. She had a goal and an assist in each of the last two games for the girls' soccer team.
Trevor Asher
Elmwood-Plum City's junior running back had another terrific performance against Colfax. Asher ran for 212 yards, scored four of the Wolves' five touchdowns and an interception on defense.
Ella Matzke
Lake City sophomore setter recorded 52 assists in two games. She led the team with 30 assists against Stewartville.
Sammi Chandler
Chandler scored five goals in three games for the Red Wing girls' soccer team, which included a hat trick against Albert Lea.
Chris Tree
Tree led the PIZM boys' soccer team in the final three games of the regular season with two goals and an assist.
