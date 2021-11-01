Natasha Sortland
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior won the Section 1AA girls’ cross country race to qualify for state. She finished well ahead of second place, running the race in 18 minutes, 32 seconds.
Aaron Freier
In a battle for second place, the Red Wing junior qualified for the cross country state meet by finishing third at the Section 1AA meet.
Lake City cross country
The Lake City girls' cross country team earned a trip to the cross country state meet as did Reese Anderson who finished in sixth place in the boys' race at the Section 1A meet in Rochester.
Nora Hanson
After running alongside the leaders for most of the race, the Red Wing runner finished in third place at the Section 1AA cross country meet to qualify for state.
Malakye Parker
Junior Goodhue running back burst out for a career night with over 350 yards of total offense in Section 1AA semifinal win.
