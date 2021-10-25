PIZM boys' soccer
The PIZM boys' soccer team remain undefeated and won 2-0 in the Section 2A final. The Wildcats reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Ashten Quade
Quade led the the Ellsworth football team to a 40-6 victory in a Level 1 game against St. Croix Central. The senior scored four touchdowns and had an interception on defense.
Lake City girls' cross country
The Lake City girls' cross country team earned first place at the Hiawatha Valley League conference meet on October 19. the Tigers had a score of 62 and had five runners finish in the top-25.
Nora Hanson
Red Wing runner finished in second place at the Big 9 conference meet on October 19, with a time of 19 minutes, 26.85 seconds.
Seth Cushing
The Red Wing graduate tallied five points in two games for the University of Mary men's hockey team, scoring a goal and recording four assists.
