Kris Ryan
The Lake City running back had a career-best 193 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns in a win over Goodhue on Thursday.
Dan Mikaeo
Mikaeo led PIZM boys' soccer with two goals against Triton in a Section 2A quarterfinal, then scored twice in semifinal against Loyola.
Malakye Parker
Parker had season-best 218 yards rushing and 76 yards receiving for Goodhue in a loss Thursday to Lake City.
Taylor Heise
Lake City native and Red Wing graduate scored a power-play goal Friday night for the Minnesota women's hockey team. It was her 100th career point in as many games.
Seth Morem
The 2017 Red Wing graduate and St. John's defense end recorded a new season-high in sacks (4.5) on Saturday against St. Olaf.
