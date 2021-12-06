Keegan Ryan
The Lake City sophomore recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds against Goodhue to start the boys basketball season; both career-highs.
Casey Larson
Red Wing senior scored five goals in one game to lead the Wingers to a win over Simley.
Sophia Rahn
The junior had team-high in points (16), rebounds (6) and steals (7) for Red Wing girls basketball against Albert Lea.
Will Opsahl
The Goodhue junior scored a game-high 28 points in the boys basketball season-opener against Lake City.
Chloe Fox
Red Wing gymnast had personal best on beam and in all-around in the first meet of the season.
