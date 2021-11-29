Elisabeth Gadient
Goodhue's sophomore had a great first two games of the season with a combined 28 points and 10 rebounds.
Anika Schafer
The Goodhue senior scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers Friday then had 10 points and two 3-pointers Saturday.
Dixon Ehlers
Red Wing's senior goalie played spectacular in two games Friday and Saturday, stopping a combined 76 of 81 shots on net.
Robbie Tripp
The sophomore Red Wing forward had a seven-point game Saturday which included a hat trick.
