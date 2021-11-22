Red Wing Swimming Team
The Wingers competed in four events at the Class A state meet, reaching the finals in three of them.
Ellsworth Football
Lost in the Division 4 championship, but set a new school record for most points scored in a single season with 579.
Molly Janke
Ellsworth sophomore began the girls basketball season with 34 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in a win over Mondovi.
Nate Heise
Lake City graduate and Northern Iowa freshman led the Panthers with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals combined in the last two games.
Mark Kjos
The Lake City graduate tallied 33 points including six 3-pointers, nine rebounds and eight assists in two games combined for the University of Jamestown men's basketball team.
