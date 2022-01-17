Hunter Lorenson
Scored a career-high 27 points and had 10 steals in a Lake City boys basketball victory over Lourdes on January 11.
Casey Larson
Red Wing senior had nine points - seven goals, two assists - in three games. Scored four goals in a win against Faribault on January 13.
Anika Schafer
Goodhue senior had big game against Minneota on January 15 at the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase with 24 points.
Spencer Schultz
Led Ellsworth with a double-double, 21 points and 16 rebounds, in a win over Somerset on January 11. Shot 8 of 16 from the field.
