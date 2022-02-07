Max Balow
The Lake City senior earned his 75th career pin on February 4. Balow surpassed the Tiger wrestling record of 71 career pins.
Jonah Deppe
The senior came off the bench and supplied the Wingers boys basketball team with a momentum swinging 3-pointer and a few offensive rebounds February 5.
Justin Wohlers
Scored a season-high 26 points for the Lake City boys basketball team on February 5. In the same game, Wohlers surpassed 1,000 career points.
Jack Janke
The senior scored 33 points in his return to the Ellsworth boys basketball lineup on February 1.
