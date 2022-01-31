Bailie Roschen

Scored 33 points in two games. The Red Wing senior made 9 of 16 3-point attempts.

Jaden Shones

Had a season-high 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals for the Lake City boys basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Andrew Ball

Red Wing senior scored a new season-high 24 points and hauled in six rebounds in game on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Will Opsahl

The senior made six 3-pointers for the Goodhue boys basketball team on Saturday, Jan. 29.

