Bailie Roschen
Scored 33 points in two games. The Red Wing senior made 9 of 16 3-point attempts.
Jaden Shones
Had a season-high 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals for the Lake City boys basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Andrew Ball
Red Wing senior scored a new season-high 24 points and hauled in six rebounds in game on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Will Opsahl
The senior made six 3-pointers for the Goodhue boys basketball team on Saturday, Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.