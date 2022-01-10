Elisabeth Gadient

Scored a combined 28 points in two games on back-to-back days for the Goodhue girls basketball team.

Maddox Hanson

Red Wing senior made a game-winning 3-point shot against Faribault.

Molly Janke

Ellsworth sophomore led the girls basketball team in scoring in two games. Had a combined 26 points and 18 rebounds.

Carson Ahern

The Red Wing senior forward recorded six points - two goals, four assists - in three games for the boys hockey team.

