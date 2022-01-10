Elisabeth Gadient
Scored a combined 28 points in two games on back-to-back days for the Goodhue girls basketball team.
Maddox Hanson
Red Wing senior made a game-winning 3-point shot against Faribault.
Molly Janke
Ellsworth sophomore led the girls basketball team in scoring in two games. Had a combined 26 points and 18 rebounds.
Carson Ahern
The Red Wing senior forward recorded six points - two goals, four assists - in three games for the boys hockey team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.