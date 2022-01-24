Mya Shones
Became the new leader in career rebounds in the Lake City girls basketball program on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Aubrey Wittenberg
Sophomore guard scored 12 points for the Ellsworth girls basketball team in a loss to Prescott on Friday, Jan. 21.
Dayne Wojcik
Goodhue senior led the Wildcats boys basketball team in points with 32 in two games combined. Had 23 points and nine rebounds against Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Taylor Heise
Red Wing graduate was awarded WCHA forward of the week. The University of Minnesota senior forward led the women's hockey team to a sweep of No. 1 Wisconsin.
