Natalie Bremer
Became Lake City's all-time leading scorer for boys or girls with over 2,308 career points.
Chloe Fox
Red Wing gymnast qualified for the state gymnastics meet in vault with a 9.000 score at the Section 4A meet on February 12.
Lucas Bortz
Won his 100th match of his career in Goodhue's hard-fought dual against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on February 10.
Deso Buck
The Red Wing senior surpassed 1,000 career points on February 12 in a boys basketball victory.
Addie Voxland
Scored 18 points for the Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball team on February 8, then tpped that with 25 points on February 10.
