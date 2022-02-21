Chloe Fox
The Red Wing gymnast finished in a tie for 26th place in vault at the Class A State Meet with a score of 9.225.
Spencer Schultz
Scored a game-high 21 points, shot 8 of 10 from the field and was 3-for-6 at the free-throw line for the Ellsworth boys basketball team on Feb. 15.
Casey Larson
The Red Wing senior scored four goals in a game for the second time this season on Feb. 19 in the final regular-season game for the boys hockey team.
Ryan Heise
Lake City junior set a new career-high in points in a single game with 20 on Feb. 17.
