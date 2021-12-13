Macey Beltz
The Lake City junior recorded a career-high 10 points in a win over Dover-Eyota on Saturday.
Kayden Rodrick
Led Zumbrota-Mazeppa with double-double against Pine Island (23 points, 20 rebounds) and with 37 points against Fillmore Central.
Dixon Ehlers
Red Wing senior goalie made a whopping 70 saves in a loss to Mayo.
Mya Shones
The Lake City senior scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half against Dover-Eyota on Saturday. Had a team-high eight rebounds as well.
Adam Poncelet
Goodhue senior led the Wildcats in scoring against Cannon Falls (17 points) and against Dover-Eyota (16 points).
