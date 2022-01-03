Andrew Ball
The senior played an important role in Red Wing's win over Mankato East scoring in the paint and grabbing rebounds.
Keegan Ryan
Recorded a double-double in each game at the Rotary Holiday Classic for Lake City. Also had seven assists combined in the two games.
Tanner Pechacek
Led Ellsworth in scoring on Dec. 28 with 16 points. Had 22 points and five steals in two games.
Mya Shones
The Lake City senior scored 25 points in two combined games
Bailee O'Reilly
The Goodhue graduate and Minnesota Gophers senior wrestler went 6-1 at the Southern Scuffle to earn third place at 174 pounds.
