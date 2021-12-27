Natalie Bremer

Lake City's senior scored her 2,000th career point in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Kayden Rodrick

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior recorded a double-double against Lake City with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Heise

The junior guard made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for Lake City in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Hannah Kosek

Red Wing junior led the Red Wing girls basketball team in scoring in two games. Kosek had 10 points against Century and 15 points against Winona.

