Natalie Bremer
Lake City's senior scored her 2,000th career point in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Kayden Rodrick
Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior recorded a double-double against Lake City with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Ryan Heise
The junior guard made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for Lake City in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Hannah Kosek
Red Wing junior led the Red Wing girls basketball team in scoring in two games. Kosek had 10 points against Century and 15 points against Winona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.