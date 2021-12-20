Nick Wooden
Sophomore defenseman scored his first varsity goal in overtime to give the Red Wing boys hockey team a win over Winona on December 18.
Ella Matzke
The sophomore scored a career-high 16 points for the Lake City girls basketball team against Kasson-Mantorville on December 17.
Sammi Chandler
Red Wing's junior point guard scored 11 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 17 in a win over Northfield on December 17.
Nate Heise
The Lake City graduate and Northern Iowa freshman recorded his first career double-double for the men's basketball team. Heise had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Jackson State on December 14.
