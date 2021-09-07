Lake City Football team
Caledonia's lengthy, well-documented win streak came to an end at the hands of Lake City. The Tigers had four interceptions and spread the ball around on offense.
Ashten Quade
Ellsworth football blew out Baldwin-Woodville 58-7 thanks to Quade's four touchdowns; two receiving and two rushing.
Hallie Roschen
Red Wing's senior setter surpassed 1,000 career sets. Roschen had 77 assists combined in the Winger's first two matches.
Rylee Nelson
The Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball star had quite the week, recording at least 25 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces in two matches.
Robvon Jackson
The former Zumbrota-Mazeppa football star, and RCTC transfer, caught two passes for 59 yards and touchdown in his first game with UW-Stout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.