Lake City Football team

Caledonia's lengthy, well-documented win streak came to an end at the hands of Lake City. The Tigers had four interceptions and spread the ball around on offense.

Ashten Quade

Ellsworth football blew out Baldwin-Woodville 58-7 thanks to Quade's four touchdowns; two receiving and two rushing.

Hallie Roschen

Red Wing's senior setter surpassed 1,000 career sets. Roschen had 77 assists combined in the Winger's first two matches.

Rylee Nelson

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball star had quite the week, recording at least 25 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces in two matches.

Robvon Jackson

The former Zumbrota-Mazeppa football star, and RCTC transfer, caught two passes for 59 yards and touchdown in his first game with UW-Stout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you