Elmwood-Plum City had more time of possession than Spring Valley, but struggled with ball security and on third-downs Friday night in a 34-0 loss at home.
The Wolves fumbled three times and lost it two times, disrupting their rhythm on offense.
Spring Valley outgained the Wolves 305-203 in total offense. The Cardinals offense converted on seven of nine third downs, making it tougher for the Wolves to keep them from scoring.
Cardinal running back Connor Ducklow scored three times, twice in the first half.
Trevor Asher led the Wolves with 62 yards on 14 carries. Asher also caught the only pass of the game for seven yards. Ethan Rupakus gained 35 yards on seven carries and Blake Allen had 32 yards on six carries.
Elmwood-Plum City next travels to Glenwood City on Friday, Sept. 10.
