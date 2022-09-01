Sports RTSA

Football

Red Wing at Winona, 7 p.m.

Dover-Eyota at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Red Wing at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Lourdes at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Dover-Eyota at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Triton at Lake City, 6 p.m.

PIZM at Washington Technology, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 5 p.m.

Lourdes at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Waseca at Red Wing, 10 a.m.

Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Bloomer, 4:15 p.m.

Swimming

Northfield at Red Wing, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing, Z-M at St. Olaf, 9 a.m.

Goodhue at Stewartville invite, 4 p.m.

Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you