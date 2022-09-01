Football
Red Wing at Winona, 7 p.m.
Dover-Eyota at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Red Wing at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Dover-Eyota at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Triton at Lake City, 6 p.m.
PIZM at Washington Technology, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Lourdes at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Waseca at Red Wing, 10 a.m.
Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Bloomer, 4:15 p.m.
Swimming
Northfield at Red Wing, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at St. Olaf, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville invite, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 4 p.m.
