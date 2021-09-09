Volleyball
Red Wing at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Elk Mound Quad, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Northfield at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.
Goodhue, Z-M at Oaks Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Somerset Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Mayo at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Clifton Highland Golf Club, 4 p.m.
