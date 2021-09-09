Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Red Wing at Century, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Elk Mound Quad, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Northfield at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Lake City at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.

Goodhue, Z-M at Oaks Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Somerset Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Mayo at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Clifton Highland Golf Club, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you