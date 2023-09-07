Volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Century, 4:45 p.m.
Lake City at Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Goodhue, Z-M at Hayfield (Oaks Golf Club), 4:15 p.m.
Lake City at La Crescent (Pine Creek Golf Course), 4 p.m.
