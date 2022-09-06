Volleyball
Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond quadrangular, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Austin, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Austin at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Triton, 7 p.m.
Tri-City United at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lake City at Baldwin-Woodville, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Whitetail Golf Course, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.