Volleyball
Faribault at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
PEM at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 7 p.m.
Durand at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Byron, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
PIZM at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Farmington at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Z-M Invite, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Spring Valley Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Owatonna at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
