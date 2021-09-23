Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Winona, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

John Marshall at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Triton at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Durand Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Winona, 4:45 p.m.

Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Red Wing at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

