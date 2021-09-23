Volleyball
Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Lake City at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Winona, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Triton at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth, Elmwood-Plum City at Durand Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Winona, 4:45 p.m.
Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at John Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
