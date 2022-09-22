Volleyball
Red Wing at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
John Marshall at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Byron, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Winona at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Cotter at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Bristol Ridge Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Durand (Rolling Greens Golf Course), 5:15 p.m.
