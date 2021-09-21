Volleyball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
St. Charles at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Byron at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
PIZM at K-M, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Faribault at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Unity, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing at Albert Lea meet, 3:30 p.m.
Goodhue at Lake City invite, 4:30 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Mondovi invite, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.