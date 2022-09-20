Volleyball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Byron at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Pine Island at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Bryon at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Faribault at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Faribault, 4:45 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at Albert Lea (Bancroft Bay Park), 4 p.m.
Goodhue at Lake City (Hok-Si-La Park), 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.