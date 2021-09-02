Football
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Z-M at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Mankato West at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.
Medford at Z-M (elementary school), 7:15 p.m.
Elmwood-Plum City at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Century, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Century at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Stewartville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomer at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at St. Olaf, 9 a.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville Invite, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Red Wing at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Krooked Kreek Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.