Sports RTSA

Football

Goodhue at Pine Island, 7 p.m.

Z-M at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Mankato West at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 4:30 p.m.

Medford at Z-M (elementary school), 7:15 p.m.

Elmwood-Plum City at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Century, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Century at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Stewartville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomer at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing, Z-M at St. Olaf, 9 a.m.

Goodhue at Stewartville Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Red Wing at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Krooked Kreek Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Dates, times and locations subject to change

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you