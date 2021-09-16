Volleyball
Austin at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Mayo, 7 p.m.
K-M at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Lourdes at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mayo at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at K-M, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Mayo, 4:45 p.m.
Cotter at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Osceola at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at Rochester Invite, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Ellsworth Country Club, 4 p.m.
