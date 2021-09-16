Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Austin at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Stewartville at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Elmwood-Plum City, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Mayo, 7 p.m.

K-M at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Lourdes at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mayo at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City at K-M, 7 p.m.

PIZM at Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Red Wing at Mayo, 4:45 p.m.

Cotter at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

Osceola at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing, Z-M at Rochester Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Ellsworth Country Club, 4 p.m.

