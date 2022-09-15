Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Red Wing at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Mayo, 5 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

PIZM at Byron, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Mayo, 7 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7 p.m.

Byron at PIZM, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mayo at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Krooked Kreek Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Red Wing, Z-M at Rochester (Eastwood Golf Course), 4 p.m.

