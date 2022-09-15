Volleyball
Red Wing at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Altoona at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Mayo, 5 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
PIZM at Byron, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Mayo, 7 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Byron at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mayo at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Krooked Kreek Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Red Wing, Z-M at Rochester (Eastwood Golf Course), 4 p.m.
