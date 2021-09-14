Sports RTSA

Volleyball

Lake City at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Goodhue at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

K-M at Z-M (Z-M elementary school), 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Winona at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Winona, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.

Lourdes at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.

Mondovi at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.

Cross Country

Lake City, Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at Prescott invite, 4:30 p.m.

 

Dates, times and locations subject to change.

