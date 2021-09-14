Volleyball
Lake City at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
K-M at Z-M (Z-M elementary school), 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Winona at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Winona, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Mondovi at Ellsworth, 4:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City, Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott invite, 4:30 p.m.
Dates, times and locations subject to change.
