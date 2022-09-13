Volleyball
Pine Island at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Winona, 7 p.m.
Lourdes at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Tri-City United at PIZM, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Winona at Red Wing, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 4:45 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Swimming
Tri-City United at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Goodhue, Lake City at Dover-Eyota, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.