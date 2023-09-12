Volleyball
Goodhue at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mayo at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Mayo, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Albert Lea at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Lake City at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Lake City at Dover-Eyota (D-E High School), 4:30 p.m.
