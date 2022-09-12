Volleyball
Red Wing at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at St. Charles, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Byron at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
PEM at Lake City, 7 p.m.
PIZM at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Falls at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Clifton Highlands Golf Club, 4 p.m.
